The previous episode of General Hospital saw Valentin pitch a new plan amid the chaos surrounding Brennan and Nina. Gio supported Emma through her anxiety issues. Rocco was frustrated with Danny’s and Charlotte’s being risky. Dante set Joe straight while Curtis briefed Jordan about the arrest.

The drama, the secrets, the blame, the doubts, the risky moves, the chaos, and more are about to get more elevated in the coming weeks. Here’s what fans can expect from the May 20, 2026, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the daytime drama revolving around

General Hospital Spoilers: May 20, 2026

The episode on Wednesday features Alexis seeking assistance from Ava. Is this about Danny or something else? After all, her grandson did venture into Wyndemere with Charlotte and was spotted by Cullum. This is bound to put Danny at risk, and Ava may be able to help due to Sidwell’s power.

Meanwhile, Ethan makes a promise to Lulu. Is this in regard to her plan to leave town and go on the run with her son, Rocco? Up next, Britt makes a big decision. Rocco has been quite worried about Danny and Charlotte’s safety and is sharing their plan with Britt to find a way to save them.

And now it’s time for Britt to make a big decision. What will it be, and how will it change the lives of the multiple people currently connected to similar incidents? On the other hand, Valentin and Carly clash. The former just found out that Anna was recently taken away to a security facility for the criminally insane.

Obviously, this has rattled him. Valentin’s and Anna’s history has been strong, and they never stopped caring about each other. And so he wants to break her out of there. Carly is shocked that Valentin would consider something so risky, knowing how it could affect everyone around them, including Anna.

What will the two decide? When Nina gets a shock, is this about Drew and Willow? Or is this about Brennan instead? And lastly, Danny and Charlotte are in big danger after being spotted sneaking around by Cullum. What will he do to them now that he has found them unannounced at Wyndemere?

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