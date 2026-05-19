The previous episode of General Hospital featured police detective Joe Fitzpatrick being called to arrest one of Port Charles’s own. Laura delivered a worrying update about Anna. Josslyn made a grim discovery in captivity. Jordan pressed Justine about Sonny while Emma opened up to Felicia.

The drama, the worry, the secrets, the trauma, the anxiety, the chaos, the doubts, and more are about to elevate in the coming weeks. Here’s what fans can expect from the May 19, 2026, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to stream the daytime drama set around Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers: May 19, 2026

The episode on Tuesday features Valentin pitching a new plan. Now that the original plan involving Brennan cannot happen with him hospitalized after being mistakenly injected by Nina, Valentin is ready with a new plot. What will it be, and why will Carly not agree with him for this new direction?

Is this going to cause more sparks for them or cause cracks instead? Gio supports Emma. He is being a good boyfriend to her by trying to give her all she needs, be it comfort or quality time. Especially during this hard time, when she struggles to deal with anxiety due to Anna’s worsening condition.

Elsewhere, Rocco is frustrated. It has been hard for him to deal with the guilt and fear that has come after shooting Cullum. Danny, on the other hand, wants to go to Wyndemere, and that is bound to keep Rocco even more on edge. How will they navigate this? Next, Dante sets Joe straight. The latter has only just arrived in town and has already made an arrest. He was the one who cuffed Curtis after he punched Isaiah after crashing his date night with Portia. At the same time, Dante is the police commissioner and Joe’s superior. Is he trying to keep the latter in line since the start?

And then lastly, Curtis briefs Jordan. Now that he has been arrested as a result of his obsessive behavior against Isaiah, he is informing Jordan about the same. How will she respond to how he reacted in front of Isaiah? Is she going to reprimand him or comfort his ego to do even worse later?

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