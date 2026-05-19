The beginning of the post-COVID era was not good for the Hindi film industry, but it eventually bounced back with some really big hits. At one point, it felt like Tollywood was overtaking Bollywood with big money spinners, but things improved significantly. Especially after Dhurandhar 2, the Hindi film industry is now in the lead when it comes to 1000 crore grossers at the worldwide box office, overtaking the Telugu film industry. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Starting with the Baahubali franchise, Tollywood began showing its potential, and with multiple big successes in the post-COVID era, it dominated the box office to an extent. In terms of delivering 1000 crore grossers globally, the Telugu film industry was in the lead until Dhurandhar came out of syllabus, helping the Hindi film industry tie the score with Tollywood. It was followed by the historic success of the Dhurandhar sequel, which has now established Bollywood’s dominance.

Tollywood has delivered four 1000 crore grossers

As of now, Tollywood has delivered four 1000 crore grossers at the worldwide box office. It started with Baahubali 2, which grossed 1800 crore, followed by RRR’s 1275.51 crore. The third film to achieve the feat was Kalki 2898 AD, earning 1054.67 crore gross, followed by Pushpa 2, which grossed 1785.84 crore.

Take a look at Tollywood’s 1000 crore grossers:

Baahubali 2 – 1800 crore

RRR – 1275.51 crore

Kalki 2898 AD – 1054.67 crore

Pushpa 2 – 1785.84 crore

Bollywood overtakes Tollywood with five 1000 crore grossers

Dangal was the first Bollywood film to cross the 1000 crore mark worldwide, grossing a mammoth 2059.04 crore. It was followed by Pathaan, which grossed 1069.85 crore. Jawan was the third entrant of the 1000 crore club, grossing 1163.82 crore. It was followed by Dhurandhar, which grossed 1354.84 crore. The fifth and the latest entrant of the club is Dhurandhar 2, which is still running in theaters and currently stands at 1836.36 crore. So, with the Dhurandhar sequel, Bollywood has overtaken Tollywood with the most 1000-crore grossers.

Take a look at Bollywood’s 1000 crore grossers:

Dangal – 2059.04 crore

Pathaan – 1069.85 crore

Jawan – 1163.82 crore

Dhurandhar – 1354.84 crore

Dhurandhar 2 – 1836.36 crore

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