Dhurandhar 2, starring Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and R. Madhavan, is an all-time blockbuster and one of the biggest hits in Indian cinema. As expected, even in the dubbed languages, the film has performed really well at the Indian box office. Speaking about the Telugu version, the magnum opus did well and will soon conclude its run as Bollywood’s third-highest-grossing film in the Telugu-dubbed version. Keep reading for a detailed report!

The first installment of the Dhurandhar franchise had a glorious run due to its extraordinary word of mouth. Not just the Hindi belt, but the film also performed strongly in the South Indian states, with Telugu states (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana) being key contributors. As expected, everyone was eager to see how the sequel performs with a special Telugu-dubbed version. Guess what? The film has done well.

Dhurandhar 2 earns over 40 crore net in Telugu

Dhurandhar 2 did fetch strong numbers in Telugu states, but apart from the Telugu version, moviegoers also watched the film in the original Hindi version in big numbers. While the contribution from two Telugu states is over 70 crore gross, it also includes the Hindi version’s collection. The Telugu-dubbed version has scored close to 50 crore gross in 61 days. In net collections, the film has earned 43.07 crore net at the Indian box office.

To conclude as Bollywood’s 3rd highest-grosser in Telugu

With 43.07 crore net, Dhurandhar 2 is currently the third-highest-grossing Bollywood film in the Telugu-dubbed version. With its theatrical run almost over, the film will conclude soon in the same position. It stands below War 2 (56.74 crore) and Animal (46 crore).

Take a look at the top Bollywood films in the Telugu version (net):

War 2 – 56.74 crore Animal – 46 crore Dhurandhar 2 – 43.07 crore (61 days) Jawan – 28 crore Brahmastra – 15.27 crore Chhaava – 15.01 crore

More about the film

Mounted on a reported budget of 225 crore, the Bollywood spy action thriller was released in theaters on March 19. It also stars Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, Gaurav Gera, and Danish Pandor in key roles. It is directed by Aditya Dhar and produced by Aditya Dhar, Lokesh Dhar, and Jyoti Deshpande under the banner of B62 Studios and Jio Studios.

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