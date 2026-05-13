Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 had strong pre-release buzz, and in its actual run, the film has stunned everyone by exceeding all expectations at the box office. Since the first installment was a blockbuster success in South Indian states, everyone was eager to see how the sequel would be received by audiences there. Taking the number game to the next level, the sequel recently became the first non-South film to gross 300 crore. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Dhurandhar was a big success in the South Indian states

The first installment wasn’t a front-loaded affair; it was entirely driven by extraordinary word of mouth. Even though it wasn’t promoted as a pan-India film, it still did wonders in the South market. In the original Hindi version alone, it grossed a whopping 153.83 crore in the South Indian states, including Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala.

Dhurandhar 2 exceeded all expectations

After such a huge success, expectations for Dhurandhar 2 were naturally extremely high. Backed by immense hype, the film had a fantastic start and maintained strong momentum in the following weeks due to strong positive word of mouth. It’s been over 50 days, but the film is still fetching collections from the South market.

As per the day 55 collection update, Dhurandhar 2 has grossed a mammoth 300.82 crore at the box office in South Indian states, proving its mega blockbuster run. It includes a lion’s share of 141.54 crore from Karnataka. Telangana has contributed 72.24 crore, followed by Tamil Nadu’s 39.1 crore. Andhra Pradesh has contributed 28.41 crore, followed by Kerala’s 19.53 crore.

95% higher than the predecessor

When compared with Dhurandhar’s 153.83 crore, Dhurandhar 2 has amassed 95.55% higher collections, which is really impressive. Now, the film has slowed down, and with its OTT premiere round the corner, it is heading for a lifetime collection of 301-302 crore gross in the South Indian states.

More about the film

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, Gaurav Gera, and Danish Pandor in key roles. It was produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar under the banner of Jio Studios and B62 Studios. It was theatrically released on March 19.

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