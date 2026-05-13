Patriot was released amid huge expectations, but it has turned into a nightmare for the makers. Theatrically, it has emerged as a big flop, earning underwhelming numbers at the Indian box office in 12 days. On opening day, it registered Mollywood’s second-best start after L2: Empuraan, but due to mixed-to-poor word of mouth, it saw a major downfall. With this, Mohanlal has tasted his second consecutive failure after Vrusshabha. Keep reading for a detailed report!

How much did Patriot earn at the Indian box office in 12 days?

The Malayalam spy action thriller has already entered the final stage of its theatrical run, minting very low numbers on weekdays. On the second Tuesday, day 12, it scored 38 lakh, pushing the overall domestic total to 30.71 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 36.23 crore gross. With Athiradi releasing tomorrow (May 14), the magnum opus will slow down further and is likely to wrap up below the 35 crore net mark.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 – 27.1 crore

Day 8 – 71 lakh

Day 9 – 98 lakh

Day 10 – 1.07 crore

Day 11 – 47 lakh

Day 12 – 38 lakh

Total – 30.71 crore

Patriot is a flop, but Vrusshabha remains unbeaten in deficit

Mohanlal was coming off the failure of Vrusshabha, and unfortunately, he suffered one more disappointment with his latest release. Patriot was made on a budget of 125 crore, and against this cost, it has earned only 30.71 crore net so far. So, in 12 days, it has recovered only 24.57% of the budget and is suffering a deficit of 75.43%. It is heading for a lifetime run of 72% or more deficit. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it has been declared a flop at the Indian box office.

While it’s a big failure, Laletan’s previous film, Vrusshabha, still remains his biggest disappointment in recent times. Mounted on a budget of 70 crore, the film earned only 1.64 crore net, thus recovering only 2.34% of the cost. It concluded its run with a 97.66% deficit.

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