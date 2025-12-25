2025 has turned out to be a strong year for Mohanlal at the box office. Vrusshabha marks his final release of the year. The film is a bilingual project, shot simultaneously in Malayalam and Telugu, catering to both the home market and a wider audience.

At its core, Vrusshabha is a father-son story woven into a reincarnation-based fantasy. Mohanlal plays a central role in the film, with Samarjit Lankesh appearing as his son. With these elements in place, let us take a look at how audiences are responding to the film.

Vrusshabha X Reviews

Early reactions to the first half have been mixed, with a slight tilt towards negative reviews. But the film’s background score is drawing appreciation, reflected in comments such as “Average First half 🙌 Sam Cs Bgm was nice ❤️”.

#Vrusshabha

Average First half 🙌

Sam Cs Bgm was nice ❤️

Interval fight sequence was good

Dubbing some portions was bore 😴 — WISHNU KB (@VISHNU22554510) December 25, 2025

Some viewers are also banking on Mohanlal’s star power for the movie’s success, sharing sentiments like, “Another Hit Loading For Mohanlal.”

@Mohanlal #Vrusshabha Getting Positive Reports For 1st Half🔥💥🔥💥 From Title Card To Interval Movie Keeps You Engaged .💥🔥💥🔥 With Low Hype And Zero Promotions Movie Opened Below Par Advances ,Expected To Trend By Noon Today Another Hit Loading For Mohanlal — Box Office Analyst (@BOanalystteam) December 25, 2025

One user even described Mohanlal as the standout performer, stating, “Mohanlal steals the show in #Vrusshabha 😮‍💨📈🔥.” However, these responses can be broadly categorized under individual praise for Mohanlal. Given his massive fan base, such reactions are expected, while broader appreciation for the film itself appears to be more restrained at this stage.

Not all reactions have been kind, and the criticism, when it comes, lands hard. One user bluntly stated that “#Mohanlal deserves better”, before going on to label the film a “very bad, dated film with poorer execution”. If such opinions gain wider traction, the film’s box office prospects could be in serious trouble.

#Vrusshabha Just a case of a very bad, dated film with poorer execution.a film which went through a sea of changes and just released for the heck of it..#Mohanlal deserves better and he will get that .This would be the last of the 'unsahilkables' — Dileep Mohanan (@dileep_moh58440) December 25, 2025

Some comments take a more roundabout route but still sting. One X user wrote, “A worst director can provide worst performance to a good actor.”

The comment is essentially a shot at the director, yet it also indirectly questions Mohanlal’s performance, suggesting that even a seasoned actor can falter under weak direction.

A worst director can provide worst performance to a good actor. For example @FilmDirector_NK Eda kalla polayadi mone 🙏🏻🥲

Nee mudinju pokumeda myre 🙏🏻 How did you convince @Mohanlal bro?🥲🙏🏻#Vrusshabha എന്നാലും അഭിനയത്തിൻ്റെ 47 വാർഷികം ഗംഭീരം ആക്കിയിട്ടുണ്ട്🥴#Mohanlal pic.twitter.com/H9lwiL3BeR — 𝘼𝙅𝘼𝙔 𝙆𝙍𝙄𝙎𝙃𝙉𝘼 (@AjayKrishnaKK1) December 25, 2025

Others are openly puzzled as to why Mohanlal chose this project in the first place, with one viewer branding Vrusshabha as “A total DISASTER on every level!”, even cautioning audiences to “Stay far away from theatres screening this…”

Collectively, these reactions reveal that the disappointment stems not from minor quibbles, but from the film’s fundamental flaws.

#Vrusshabha – A total DISASTER on every level ! Pathetic VFX in the historical portions,dull narration & flat storytelling throughout. The dubbing & dialogues are absolutely terrible. No clue why #Mohanlal agreed to do this film Stay far away from theatres screening this SHIT 💩 pic.twitter.com/K4546QorlX — CINE TIMES 📽️ (@Cinetimess) December 25, 2025

A section of fans is openly worried about Mohanlal’s brand value. One harsh take claims that “#Mohanlal is turning himself into a joke in other languages”, while others speculate that he is choosing such projects purely for the paycheck. The pessimism only deepens with extreme reactions calling it “possibly the biggest disaster in Indian cinema.”

Worst opening ever for a highbudget Indian film possibly the bigest disaster in Indian cinema history.#Mohanlal is turning himself into a joke in other languages, damaging not only his own legacy but also disrespecting the stature of the Malayalam industry.#Vrusshabha #SarvamMaya — GK (@GKBIGB) December 25, 2025

Audiences Mostly Record Negative Reactions

Taken together, these reactions suggest an uncertain road ahead for the film. While a few voices have praised Mohanlal’s performance, these responses appear to have come mainly from devoted fans. The broader audience sentiment, at least for now, seems to lean towards disappointment. Based on the reactions available so far, Vrusshabha’s prospects do not appear particularly promising.

