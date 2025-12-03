Mohanlal, Mammootty and Dileep are all trying their luck on the silver screen this month. After a disastrous 2024, Mohanlal made an impressive comeback in 2025. Every film he headlined this year performed exceptionally well in theatres and later on OTT. Mammootty, meanwhile, had a steady run in 2024 but completely stumbled in 2025. The two films he released as the lead have not reached OTT yet, and that is without even considering his recent health issues.

The final name on the list is Dileep. Back in the day, long before the OTT boom and the nationwide buzz around Mollywood, Dileep was an actual crowd magnet. Even during phases when Mohanlal and Mammootty struggled to draw audiences, his films often packed theatres with ease. But the landscape has shifted. His box office power has waned, and several of his theatrical flops remain unavailable on OTT platforms. In fact, you can look back years and still find titles that haven’t surfaced online. Yet, producers continue to back him, trusting that he still holds box office value, though it’s worth noting that his last two films did manage to land on OTT. With that context, let us take a look at what these three stars are unleashing in theatres in December 2025.

Mammootty – KalamKaval (Release Date: December 5, 2025)

Kalamkaval was initially planned to be released at the end of November, but it was postponed to the beginning of December. Besides Mammootty, the film also gives significant space to Vinayakan. Both actors appear as police officers, and it is possible that both characters have negative shades. Mammootty is almost confirmed to have a negative shade.

The story follows a small issue that escalates into a communal conflict and later turns into a murder investigation. The film also includes elements of serial killing. There is strong hype for the film in the domestic market, and bookings began on Monday. If the audience response is positive after the theatrical release, the film is likely to become one of the biggest hits of his career.

Dileep – Bha Bha Ba (Release Date: December 18, 2025)

Bha. Bha. Ba. stands for Bhayam Bhakthi Bahumanam. In English, it translates to Fear Devotion Respect. Although a full trailer has not been released yet, two teasers have been unveiled. The film stars Dileep, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Dhyan Sreenivasan, and Sandy and features a cameo from none other than Mohanlal.

We still do not know the exact plot, but the best guess is that it follows three individuals whose lives intersect in unexpected ways, with each of them possibly representing fear, devotion and respect. What is clear from the teasers is that the film leans toward action comedy.

Compared to Dileep’s recent projects, this one has generated solid pre-release buzz. But hype alone never guarantees success. How well it performs will depend entirely on whether the film delivers anything meaningful. Only time will tell whether it turns into a theatrical hit or fades away like some of his other ventures.

Mohanlal – Vrusshabha (Release Date: December 25, 2025)

Vrusshabha is not precisely a Mollywood film. It is a bilingual project releasing in both Malayalam and Telugu. The story plays out across two timelines. One is set in a historic era where Mohanlal appears as a king, and the other unfolds in the present day. The film has already undergone multiple release date changes, so hopefully the December plan will remain in place. According to rumors the plot revolves around a father and son and their reincarnation. In the modern timeline, the two share a happy relationship, but the son begins experiencing visions from his past life where his present-day father was actually his enemy. That conflict from a previous birth and the mystery behind how they became rivals form the heart of this action fantasy drama, along with the emotional journey of how they deal with these revelations.

