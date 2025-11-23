2025 has been a fantastic year for Mollywood, and Mohanlal is a key contributor to it. The superstar made a strong comeback at the Indian box office after experiencing two consecutive failures (Malaikottai Vaaliban and Barroz). So far, he has had three releases this year, and two of them managed to smash centuries, which is truly commendable. Even his third release turned out to be a success, which helped the actor amass a colossal sum. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Mohanlal is having a dream run in 2025!

Laletan’s first release of the year was the highly anticipated L2: Empuraan. It registered a historic start, and being a front-loaded affair, it raked in a massive sum in the initial stage of the run. Even though it lost its steam much earlier than expected, it managed to earn a staggering 106.77 crore net.

After L2: Empuraan, Mohanlal went a notch higher and delivered a blockbuster hit in the form of Thudarum. Exceeding all expectations, the film enjoyed a historic run due to highly positive word of mouth. It displayed strong legs and witnessed a long theatrical run. It concluded its run by scoring a mind-blowing 122 crore net.

Hridayapoorvam was the third release of the actor. Despite the wave of Lokah Chapter 1 – Chandra, the film turned out to be a good success story by earning 40.14 crore net. Overall, the superstar has accumulated a cumulative sum of a huge 268.91 crore net at the Indian box office.

Take a look at the box office collection of Mohanlal’s releases in 2025:

L2: Empuraan – 106.77 crores

Thudarum – 122 crores

Hridayapoorvam – 40.14 crores

Total – 268.91 crores

Laletan is all set to make history at the Indian box office!

With three releases, Mohanlal is enjoying a collection of 268.91 crores in 2025. As we can see, he needs just 31.09 crores more to reach the 300 crore milestone at the Indian box office. With one more film, Vrusshabha, scheduled to release this year, the actor is likely to hit the target.

To date, no actor has managed to earn 300 crore net in a single year with Malayalam movies. So, Laletan is all set to make history, proving he’s the numero uno of the Malayalam film industry.

