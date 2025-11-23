Laalo – Krishna Sada Sahaayate, also known as Laalo, continues to do phenomenal business at the Indian box office. The Gujarati juggernaut has already emerged as a historic success, and there’s still a lot of fuel left in the tank. After crossing the milestone of 50 crores a few days ago, the film is now set to reach another major milestone in net collection. Keep reading for a detailed report of day 44!

How much did Laalo earn at the Indian box office in 44 days?

The Gujarati devotional drama was theatrically released on October 10 and recently concluded its 6-week theatrical run. Currently running in its seventh week, the film is still going strong, and looking at its trend, it is expected to cover a longer distance. Speaking about the latest collection update, the film earned 3.4 crores on its seventh Saturday, day 44, displaying a huge growth of 78.94% from day 43’s 1.9 crores.

Overall, Laalo has earned an estimated 68.7 crore net at the Indian box office. Including GST, the gross domestic total stands at 81.06 crores.

Take a look at the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 – 27 lakh

Week 2 – 23 lakh

Week 3 – 62 lakh

Week 4 – 12.08 crores

Week 5 – 25.7 crores

Week 6 – 24.4 crores

Day 43 – 1.90 crores

Day 44 – 3.4 crores

Total – 68.7 crores

Inches away from the next major milestone

Laalo has already crossed the 50 crore mark in the net collection, and up next, it targets the 75 crore milestone. Currently, it stands at 68.7 crores, so it requires only 6.3 crores more to reach the 75 crore mark. The feat is expected to be achieved within the next 3-4 days, making it the first Gujarati film to accomplish this in India.

The 75 crore milestone is likely to be the last important achievement for the film in terms of net collection. In the gross collection, it is likely to hit the historic 100 crore mark.

