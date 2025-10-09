The Gujarati film industry this year has hit a major milestone. In fact, it is the first time in the history of Gujarati Cinema that 50 released films in the theater have cumulatively brought a 100 crore total for the industry. To date, in the first three quarters, 50 films have cumulatively grossed 50 crore for Gujarati Cinema, with Umbarro leading the game with a collection of 17.33 crore.

Gollywood Box Office 2024 VS 2025

In 2025, the gross total of the 50 Gujarati films that have arrived in the theaters is almost 103 crore, with a massive 1 crore footfalls. Interestingly, last year, in 2024, Gollywood, in total, could generate only 85 crore in gross collection. This year, films like Umbarro, All The Best Pandya, and others have hit the ball out of the park.

Gujarati Box Office 2025

In 2025, with 103 crore cumulative collection in three quarters itself, the Gujarati box office has emerged as the highest-grossing regional box office, overpowering Punjabi, Marathi, and Bengali cinema, as per a report by Sacnilk. Scroll down to read three major achievements by the Gujarati Box office in 2025.

Most Profitable Gujarati Film

The most profitable Gujarati film of 2025 is Umbarro. Mounted on a budget of 4 crore, the social comedy earned a net total of 14.68 crore in its lifetime, churning out a profit of 367% at the box office. Interestingly, it also found a spot in the list of the most profitable Indian films of 2025.

Highest Grossing Gujarati Film

Umbarro is the highest-grossing Gujarati film of the year. Starring Vandana Pathak, Suchita Trivedi, and others, the film opened at 25 lakh and ruled the theaters for more than 100 days. It earned a gross collection of 17.33 crore.

4 Films Enter The Top 10 In History!

This year, four releases entered the list of the top 10 highest-grossing Gujarati films ever in the history of Gujarati Cinema. Umbarro (17.33 crore), Vash Level 2 (16.09 crore), All The Best Pandya (14.24 crore), and Bachu Ni Benpani (13.45 crore) have claimed a spot in the list of the highest-grossing Gujarati films ever!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

