Gujarati film Vash Level 2 has managed to create an uproar at the box office. In 12 days, the film stands at a total collection of 11.78 crore at the box office. In fact, it has created a unique record for itself with its total collection at the box office. The film was released in two languages – Gujarati and Hindi.

For the unversed, Ajay Devgn‘s Shaitaan was a Hindi remake of Vash part 1. Both films star Janaki Bodiwala as the lead. In fact, while the Gujarati sequel is churning out great numbers at the box office, talks about Shaitaan 2 were also doing the rounds a few months back!

Vash Level 2 Box Office – Hits Biggest Milestone!

With 11.78 crore net collection and 13.88 crore gross collection worldwide, Vash Level 2 has managed to enter the highest-grossing films in the history of Gujarati Cinema. It is now the 10th biggest grosser of Gujarati Cinema, pushing Malhar Thakar and Manasi Parekh’s Golkeri out of the top 10 films.

Check out the day-wise breakdown of the box office collection of the film in Gujarati & Hindi, respectively.

Week 1: 5.22 crore (Gujarati), 4.78 crore (Hindi)

Day 10: 25 lakh (Gujarati), 20 lakh (Hindi)

Day 11: 36 lakh (Gujarati), 29 lakh (Hindi)

Day 12: 34 lakh (Gujarati), 34 lakh (Hindi)

Total: 6.17 crore (Gujarati), 5.61 crore (Hindi)

Grand Total: 11.78 crore

Will Shaitaan 2 Match The Record

Vash Level 2 is now the tenth highest-grossing film worldwide for Gujarati Cinema. However, to match the same record, Ajay Devgn’s Shaitaan 2 would need to earn 827.06 crore and beat Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava, which currently sits at the tenth spot! Clearly, a very difficult target to achieve.

