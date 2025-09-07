Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 4 has roared on Sunday and how! The film witnessed a jump of 46% with its ticket sales on BMS; meanwhile, many single screens reported 100% occupancy with housefull shows. Jaipur’s Rajmandir reported houseful shows on Sunday, as the masses chose the film as their priority amongst the string of new releases.

Delhi, Agra & Major Cities Register Maximum Occupancy

Delhi’s Liberty Cinema witnessed a houseful show at 3.30 pm after reporting 60% occupancy at 12.30 pm. On the other hand, Sanjay Cinema in Agra also registered houseful noon and matinee shows.

Baaghi 4 Box Office Day 3 BMS Sales

On the third day, September 7, Sunday, Baaghi 4 registered a ticket sale of 73.3K from 7 am to 4 pm. This was a jump of 46% on BMS, with 50.2K ticket sales on Saturday for the same time period.

Tiger Shroff Aiming For A Good Weekend

Tiger Shroff is aiming for a good weekend at the box office as the film witnesses an upward trend at the ticket window. In fact, it surpassed 19 films on the first Saturday on BMS.

Baaghi 4 Peak Hour On BMS

On BMS, the peak hour of the film has registered 12.89K ticket sales. It surpassed Ajay Devgn‘s Son Of Sardaar 2, which registered a peak hour of 10.22K sold tickets. It would be interesting to see if the film manages a further push, aiming to slash some other biggies of 2025.

For the unversed, Baaghi 4 stars Tiger Shroff and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles, along with Harnaaz Sandhu and Sonam Bajwa. The film is being hailed for its action scenes.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films Of 2025.

Must Read:Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra Worldwide Box Office Day 10: Becomes 3rd Malayalam Film To Earn 150 Crores In 2025, Thudarum In Danger?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News