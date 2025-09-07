Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 4 has managed to perform well at the ticket window on day 2 of its release, and the action biggie has surpassed the first Saturday ticket sales of many Bollywood films. On the opening day, the film managed to register a ticket sale of 154K on BookMyShow.

Tiger Shroff’s Film Holds Well!

Tiger Shroff‘s action biggie, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, has held up well at the ticket window, and on day 2, it managed to surpass not one or two but 19 Bollywood films, including Metro In Dino, Maa, and others.

Baaghi 4 Box Office Day 2 BMS Sales

On the second day, Baaghi 4 registered a ticket sale of 137K on BMS. This number is well deserved, since the film is facing tough competition from many Bollywood and regional releases.

Check out the 1st Saturday’s BMS ticket sales of all the Bollywood films that stayed below Baaghi 4.

Baaghi 4: 137K Metro In Dino: 123K Maa: 101K Deva: 100K Maalik: 99K YJHD Re Release: 98K Dhadak 2: 78K The Diplomat: 77K Emergency: 73K The Bengal Files: 51K Badass RaviKumar: 50K Loveyapa: 37K Mere Husband Ki Biwi: 34K Fateh: 33K CrazyXY: 32K Azaad: 20K Tanvi The Great: 12K The Bhootni: 12K Kapkapiii: 9K Nikita Roy: 6K

For the unversed, Baaghi 4 released in the theaters on September 5, along with The Bengal Files, Ufff Ye Siyaapa in Hindi, and Madharaasi in Tamil, along with other regional releases.

About The Film

Directed by Harsha, Baaghi 4 stars Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist. The official synopsis of the film says, “After surviving an attempted suicide by train, a grief-stricken man descends into chaos as reality blurs. His loved ones question what’s real while a hidden truth draws him into a web of obsession and enduring love.”

