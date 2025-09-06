The original horror movie is going to get tough competition from The Conjuring: Last Rites, but it is already a success at the box office. The film has surpassed the domestic haul of Five Nights at Freddy’s, moving closer to becoming the fourth highest-grossing horror movie in the post-pandemic era. Keep scrolling for more.

The horror movie is set to become the second highest-grossing horror film of the year. It has probably surpassed the domestic haul of Final Destination: Bloodlines this Friday but the official numbers have not yet been revealed. Josh Brolin’s movie is also on track to hit $250 million this weekend. With the release of The Conjuring 4, it will take a serious hit at the collections from here on.

Weapons’ box office collection at the domestic box office after 28 days

Weapons, starring Josh Brolin and Julia Garner, is on track to cross $150 million at the domestic box office. According to Box Office Mojo, it collected $534K on its 28th day at the North American box office. The horror movie with an original script has earned over $137.67 million at the domestic box office.

Surpasses Five Nights at Freddy’s at the domestic box office

2023’s Five Nights at Freddy’s is a 2023 horror movie based on the video game series of the same name. It is among the top 10 highest-grossing horror films post-COVID. Josh Brolin-led latest movie has surpassed the domestic haul of Five Nights At Freddy’s in less than a month. The 2023 movie collected $137.27 million domestically, and Weapons beat that total effortlessly.

Inches closer to becoming the 4th highest-grossing horror movie post-COVID

Weapons is now less than $2 million away from beating Final Destination: Bloodlines and A Quiet Place: Day One domestically and becoming the fourth highest-grossing horror movie post-COVID. For the uninitiated, Bloodlines collected $138.1 million in its lifetime domestically, and A Quiet Place: Day One raked in $138.9 million.

The 2025 horror movie Weapons was released on August 8 and has crossed $104.6 million internationally and is still counting. Allied to the domestic cume, its worldwide total is $242.27 million.

Box office summary of Weapons

North America – $137.7 million

International – $104.6 million

Worldwide – $242.3 million

