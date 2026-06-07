After a family comedy like The Sheep Detectives, Hugh Jackman will be appearing in a different avatar in The Death of Robin Hood. Released by A24 in North America, The Death of Robin Hood has big shoes to fill after Backrooms’ explosive debut weekend at the North American box office. Can this Hugh Jackman starrer give A24 another explosive debut? Scroll below to find out what the early estimates have to say. Keep scrolling for the deets.

For the unversed, it is a thriller film, and Jackman appears in the title role. It is a dark adaptation of the 17th-century ballad Robin Hood’s Death. The upcoming thriller is written and directed by Michael Sarnoski, who is best known for A Quiet Place: Day One. It also features Jodie Comer, Bill Skarsgård, Murray Bartlett, and Noah Jupe in key roles.

How much is The Death of Robin Hood tracking to earn on its debut weekend?

According to Box Office Pro’s report, The Death of Robin Hood is eyeing a decent opening weekend at the North American box office. The Hugh Jackman starrer is tracking to earn between $7 million and $10 million at the box office in North America. It is not an especially exciting collection to earn on an opening weekend, but things can change. It still has a few more days to go before it hits the screens. Hugh Jackman’s star power might help it push a bit harder and achieve better domestic box-office numbers in its opening weekend.

Can it beat Backrooms’ debut as A24’s biggest opening weekend in North America?

Backrooms recorded the biggest opening weekend of all time for A24 movies at the North American box office. It collected $81.4 million in its debut weekend. Jumping from $7-$10 million to $81.4 million is unlikely, so the thriller should give up on beating Backrooms’ record-breaking domestic opening weekend.

According to these early estimates, The Death of Robin Hood will earn less than Jackman‘s The Sheep Detectives. For the record, The Sheep Detectives collected $15.08 million at the domestic box office in its opening weekend. However, strong word of mouth can help the film achieve a better debut at the domestic box office.

What is the film about?

The film follows an aged Robin Hood who grapples with his past life of crime and murder while in the hands of a mysterious woman after being critically injured. Hugh Jackman starrer The Death of Robin Hood will be released theatrically on June 19.

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