Amy Adams has been known as one of the most talented actresses in Hollywood for the last two decades. Her amazing acting and charm in movies have made her a favorite among the audience. Nominated several times for Academy Awards, she has achieved some of her biggest successes with her impressive list of box-office hits. Here is a look at Amy Adams’ top 5 highest-grossing movies as per Box Office Mojo that help define her successful journey in Hollywood.

1. Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016)

Director: Zack Snyder

Zack Snyder Worldwide Gross: $874 Million

$874 Million IMDb Rating: 6.5/10

6.5/10 Streaming On: Max

Plot: In the 2016 film, Amy Adams played Lois Lane, a courageous journalist and Superman’s love interest. The story revolves around the conflict between Batman and Superman amid an escalating global threat. The movie was a huge box-office success, grossing $874 million worldwide.

2. Man of Steel (2013)

Director: Zack Snyder

Zack Snyder Worldwide Gross: $670.1 Million

$670.1 Million IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

7.1/10 Streaming On: Max

Plot: Amy Adams entered the DC Extended Universe with the film Man of Steel, where she played the role of Lois Lane, Superman’s love. She is portrayed as a strong-headed, intelligent reporter. The plot follows Superman’s journey from Krypton to being a superhero for the people on Earth. The film did extremely well at the box office, earning the global gross value of $670.1 million.

3. Justice League (2017)

Director: Zack Snyder / Joss Whedon

Zack Snyder / Joss Whedon Worldwide Gross: $661.3 Million

$661.3 Million IMDb Rating: 6.0/10

6.0/10 Streaming On: Max

Plot: The film was released in 2017, and Amy Adams reprised her role as Lois Lane in the Justice League. Her emotional connection with Superman plays a crucial role in the plot. In the movie, Superman and Wonder Woman assembled a team of superheroes to fight against a bigger threat. The film was a global financial hit, earning $661.3 million worldwide.

4. Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (2009)

Director: Shawn Levy

Shawn Levy Worldwide Gross: $413.1 Million

$413.1 Million IMDb Rating: 6.0/10

6.0/10 Streaming On: Disney+

Plot: The comedy-adventure and family-friendly film was released in 2009 and features Adams as Amelia Earhart. Her spirited and quick-witted performance made her character stand out among others. The story is based on a museum exhibit that magically comes to life at midnight. It was a major financial hit with global gross earnings of $413 million.

5. Catch Me If You Can (2002)

Director: Steven Spielberg

Steven Spielberg Worldwide Gross: $352.1 Million

$352.1 Million IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

8.1/10 Streaming On: Paramount+

Plot: The crime drama was directed by visionary Steven Spielberg, and Amy Adams demonstrated her range in the role of Brenda Strong. She played a nurse who falls in love with a con artist, Frank Abagnale Jr., portrayed by Leonardo DiCaprio. It was a major critical and commercial hit, grossing approximately $352 million worldwide.

The immensely talented actress Amy Adams’ box-office performance showcases her versatility and proves she can handle everything from family dramas to blockbuster franchises. Looking forward, she was recently seen in the drama In The Sea and has some exciting projects lined up, including the mystery-comedy film Lazy Susans. Her career is continually evolving with new roles adding to her portfolio; however, she remains one of the most respected stars of the entertainment industry.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: James Handy’s Top 5 Highest-Grossing Movies: From Top Gun: Maverick To Jumanji

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News