Henry Cavill is a thorough gentleman, and that has been pointed out by not only the female co-stars but also the male actors. His Man of Steel co-actress is one of his biggest admirers, and she has gone on record to admit that in different interviews, and that too in Cavill’s presence. She once admitted that he was as gentle as Superman. Scroll below for more.

Man of Steel was released in 2013 and had an ensemble cast including Kevin Costner as Jonathan Kent, Russell Crowe as Jor-El, Diane Lane as Martha Kent, and Michael Shannon as General Zod. The movie was directed by Zack Snyder, which made Cavill a renowned face with millions of fans. People adored Henry as Kal El, hence the uproar when James Gunn did not offer him the role after he and Peter Safran became the co-heads of the DC Universe.

Man of Steel’s story was developed by David S Goyer with producer Christopher Nolan. Henry Cavill is a thorough gentleman and very humble, just like Superman. In an interview with Flicks and Bits, the Man of Steel actress Amy Adams revealed she was surprised by Cavill’s gentle behavior. Adams admitted that she never expected him to be that gentle and once shared that she had hoped Cavill would have misbehaved with her.

Amy Adams said, “I expected a lot more swagger from Henry; I don’t know why. But he was actually so humble and so generous, even just in the first reading.” Further praising Henry Cavill, Amy continued, “I remember thinking that that’s a rare package. Not only in life, but especially in Hollywood to find somebody with that physical presence that also has this sort of… I hate to say it, a softest – a gentle quality about him.”

The actress added, “He has that quality and I think that’s so important for Clark and for Superman, in that you’re able to believe that he’s just as likely to save a kid as he is to save the entire world.”

Amy Adams played Lois Lane in the old DC Universe, and she reprised her role opposite Henry Cavill’s Superman in Justice League and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. She was excited about Henry’s return; however, things did not pan out as expected. Now, David Corenswet will appear as Clark Kent in James Gunn’s 2025 film Superman, with Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane.

