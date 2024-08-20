Salma Hayek received much praise and accolades for her performance in and as Frida in 2002. But besides all the praise, she received something more, which was not pleasant for the actress. The celebrated actress once revealed being attacked by a monkey while filming Frida, and not only that, she was brave enough to pose with him later on. Keep scrolling for the deets.

It was a biographical drama by Julie Taymor depicting the professional and private life of the surrealist Mexican artist Frida Kahlo. Salma was nominated for an Academy Award for her performance. Frida was nominated for six Oscars and won two for Best Makeup and Best Original Score. The film tells the story of Frida, who channeled the pain of a crippling injury and her tempestuous marriage into her work. In 2017, Hayek accused Harvey Weinstein of attempting to stop the making of the film because she refused to grant him sexual favors. However, Weinstein denied the allegations.

During an interview with Vogue, Salma Hayek once revealed being attacked by a monkey while filming Frida. The actress recalled the incident and said, “This monkey, who was named Tyson, actually attacked me during the filming of Frida, and I was really severely injured.” For the unversed, Salma is an avid animal lover and has multiple pets at her place, including several rescue animals. She often shares stories of her pets in her interviews and on chat shows.

Speaking about the monkey, Tyson, Salma Hayek added, “But I was brave enough to let him come back and work again in the movie, and then I still did a photo shoot with him for Vogue afterward.” Further joking about the incident, she added, “I was really hoping he wouldn’t go for my face.”

Salma Hayek’s Frida was made on a budget of $12 million and raked in 4.7 times that at the worldwide box office. It collected $25.88 million domestically and $30.24 million overseas, for a total of $56.13 million. It is one of the most notable movies in Salma Hayek’s career.

On the professional front, Salma Hayek was last seen in 2023’s Magic Mike’s Last Dance opposite Channing Tatum. It is reportedly the last installment in the Magic Mike franchise.

