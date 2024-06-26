Back when Sony officially put the third chapter of the 23 Jump Street trilogy into motion, a feature film adaptation of the Johnny Depp-led 1980s TV series, it was revealed that the movie was being designed as a crossover with the Men in Black franchise, but it never happened. Reflecting on the R-rated comedy blockbusters, Channing Tatum has opened up that he is still very much interested in making 23 Jump Street with Jonah Hill.

Talking with ComicBook.com while promoting his upcoming movie Fly Me to the Moon, the Step Up star said, “There is a project that was written and it’s still the best script that I’ve ever read for a third movie. When asked by co-star Scarlett Johansson what happened, the actor said, “It’s just a lot of bureaucracy, kind of above the line stuff. It’s really hard to get it made and we’ve been trying to get it done.”

Tatum playfully added, “You know what, I’m going to put some good juju out there and I’m going to say I would love to see ’23 Jump Street’. I would love to do it with Jonah, and Jonah I know wants to do it. We would love to just get to go play again.”

The first chapter of the franchise, 21 Jump Street was released in 2012 and grossed $200 million worldwide at the box office on just a $42 million budget. Directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the 2014 sequel 22 Jump Street hit even bigger with $331 million globally.

The two chapters followed Hill and Tatum as undercover police officers working to stop the spread of a new synthetic drug, first in a high school and later in a college in the sequel. The first film features Ice Cube, Brie Larson, Dave Franco, and Rob Riggle, while Wyatt Russell and Jillian Bell joined in the sequel.

Tatum and Johansson’s Fly Me to the Moon hits theaters on July 12, 2024.

