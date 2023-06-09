Channing Tatum is one of the most popular actors in the world, with a massive fan following. He rose to fame for his chocolaty looks among female fans with the film ‘Step Up’ in 2006, and ever since then, there has been no turning back for him. The actor was previously married to Jenna Dewan, and once, Channing spilled the beans on his s*x life with her and revealed that it’s pretty standard like any other couple. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Channing is quite famous on social media, with over 17 million followers on Instagram. The handsome hunk often gives a glimpse of his personal and professional to the fans on the photo-sharing platform. The Magic Mike actor is currently dating Zoë Kravitz, and they’ve been together since 2021.

Once in a conversation with Cosmopolitan once, Channing Tatum opened up on his s*x life with ex-wife Jenna Dewan and said, “For us, we don’t have s*x [to get us] back into our happiness. Actually, that’s how we know there’s something that we haven’t talked about. We have to sort of solve whatever is in between us energetically before we can really, I guess, ‘get down.'”

Channing Tatum also revealed that although his s*x life was happening, there were days when it was not crazy in the bedroom. He added, “We have truly all different kinds of s*x. Sometimes it’s like, ‘You got to get this done, I got to go to work,’ and that’s a real thing. To me, that’s us being completely open and being like, ‘I don’t have the energy now. You just get yours and I’m gonna go to work.’ But then we have full-on, totally connected otherworldly-connection s*x as well. So I think we do a lot.”

The actor concluded by saying, “If you can find one way to communicate, even if it’s s*x, then you can find out how to communicate the rest of the ways.”

On the work front, Channing Tatum was last seen in Magic Mike’s Last Dance, which also starred Salma Hayek in a pivotal role.

What are your thoughts on Channing opening up on his s*x life with his ex-wife Jenna Dewan? Tell us in the space below.

