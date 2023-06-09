Balenciaga was at the receiving end of backlash over its latest ad featuring kids holding teddy bears with BDSM-style bondage gear. Kylie Jenner was mercilessly trolled over allegedly trying to distract fans amid sister Kim Kardashian’s alleged ties with the brand. Malaika Arora, on the other hand, was also trolled over wearing their dress amid the drama. Selena Gomez is the latest one who’s landed in the pool of controversy. Scroll below for more details.

As most know, Selena has taken a break from social media amid her alleged war with ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber’s wife Hailey Baldwin. There were allegations that the supermodel along with her BFFs Kendall and Kylie Jenner were bullying the Rare Beauty owner. Gomez decided to stay away from all the negativity and declared that she was taking step back from the digital world.

During the Golden Globes 2023, Selena Gomez faced brutal trolls over her weight gain. Many even compared her to Disney character Ursula. The actress later revealed that there’s a lot of water retention that takes place in her body due to Lupus, owing to which she suffers from severe weight issues. She looks all toned and well-maintained in throwback pictures, she posted last night.

Selena Gomez could be sitting with a friend enjoying a cone of ice cream. She captioned the picture with the lyrics of hit collaboration with Blackpink, “Ice cream chillin”

Despite the visible body goals, netizens couldn’t help but notice she was wearing a Balenciaga turtle neck jumper amid the brand being cancelled by masses.

A user reacted, “Really Selena????? Didn’t expect that from you.”

Another commented, “Selena has the best PR team ever so she must be getting a lot of money to post this picture. They’re not dumb. And if the money can go towards her activism / philanthropic efforts I get it but also this is so weird. They must be very confident in the support she gets from her fans and how quick people switch up their energy when cancelling / supporting.”

A viewer slammed, “Did everyone forget that balenciaga tried to endorse children dressed in bdsm wear !? @selenagomez please do better”

Latest update: Selena Gomez ends up deleting her post amid massive backlash a few seconds ago.

