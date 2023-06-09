Matthew McConaughey comes across as a rough and tough guy who does intense movies like Interstellar or powerful shows like True Detective. But there was a time when the actor was doing sweet romantic movies and winning everyone’s hearts. One such film in his kitty is obviously, Fool’s Gold, which had the right amount of comedy, adventure and drama. Matt starred opposite Kate Hudson, and their chemistry was superb. But, the actress felt differently.

During an old conversation, Kate revealed that her kissing sequence in the movie with Matthew were really uncomfortable. The actor agreed to her statements and gave an explanation for it. Scroll on to learn more about it.

While talking to Gwyneth Paltrow in her Goop podcast, Kate Hudson said, “Honestly, I feel like I kind of haven’t had the best kissers. I feel like I should have had better ones. Every time I kiss McConaughey, I mean, it’s like there’s just something happening, and there’s like snot or wind. Like when we were kissing, like in the end of Fool’s Gold, we’re like in the ocean, we had the plane crash, he just had snot all over his face. I think, yeah, it can be a little sibling-y at times. But no.”

Matthew McConaughey talked about the same during a Yahoo interview as well and said, “So many of our … Kate and I’s kisses have been awkward. We’re still like, hey, can we ever get a kiss where it’s just like the temperatures, right? The ocean’s not wiping us away? Nobody’s dropping stuff on us, above our head?”

Kate Hudson and the actor also starred together How To Lose A Guy In Ten Days. Adding more to their ordeal, Matt said, “Well, there’s a lot of saltwater and snot and all kinds of stuff that are in between those, and so you’re doing that, and you’re like, ‘OK, I think that worked, but did that look any good?’ [They’re] like, ‘no, we better do another take.’ So there were always, like, elements that made it harder … We never got to have our nice romantic kiss, yeah.”

No matter what Matthew and Kate said, their fans always loved their scenes and chemistry.

