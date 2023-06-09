Looks like Shakira and Lewis Hamilton are growing closer than ever after first making headlines for their alleged new relationship a few weeks ago. Now, there is an update on the apparent two new love birds on the block, and the Internet can’t keep its calm. It has been reported that Shakira and Lewis are keeping things light and are having a great time with each other. Scroll down for the scoop.

Shakira and Lewis Hamilton first raised eyebrows when they were papped, spending quality time with each other at the 2023 Grand Prix in Barcelona. The two then also went on a boat outing in Miami after attending the race. A few gossip birdies also claimed earlier that Tom Cruise was in the picture when he too was clicked with the Colombian singer but nothing really happened there.

A source close to People magazine has now spilled the beans on Shakira and Lewis Hamilton’s alleged relationship saying, “They’re spending time together and in the ‘getting to know you’ stage.” The insider claimed that the singer and the F1 champion are keeping things easy adding, “It’s fun and flirty.” Shakira and Lewis have, so far, not commented on the rumours and even their reps are yet to make it official. Shakira has been all over the headlines ever since she announced her separation from Gerard Piquie in June 2022.

Speaking of Lewis Hamilton, the F1 racer has been earlier linked with singer Rita Ora and rapper Nicki Minaj. He split from his longtime girlfriend Nicole Scherzinger in 2015.

Social media users were quick to react to the new rumours of Shakira and Lewis. One user stated, “Shakira is getting all the men as she should! She’s Shakira!” Another wrote, “how ya be knowing, these celebrities need to keep things to themselves that’s why sh*t dont be lasting long.”

One user tweeted, “We love it. Oh Piqué what are you doing on the floor.” Another mentioned, “Idk anything about him but he better treat her right.” The next one tweeted, “Honestly couple goals theyre both so gorgeous and incredibly talented. “

An individual claimed, “major win for my girl, as one chimed in, “THEY LOOK SO HOT TOGETHER I’m happy for her.” The next one quipped, “She so desperate.”

