Shakira and her ex-boyfriend Gerard Pique, who called it quits last year, were one of the most famous couples in the world. The ex-couple shares two kids together, and their separation shocked all their fans, but through it all, the singer has maintained dignity and silence during their entire breakup drama. After separating from Shakira, Pique reportedly cheated on the Colombian singer and was spotted with Clara Chia Marti. Today, we bring you a throwback to when the footballer compared his fans’ whistles to having s*x with the singer and apparently called it better than that. Scroll below to read the scoop.

The Hips Don’t Lie singer is currently making headlines for her alleged romance with Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton. Their pictures of hanging out together recently went viral on social media, with her fans gaga over it.

Now talking about the throwback scoop, once in a conversation with YouTuber Jordi Wild, Gerard Pique opened up on playing for Espanyol in La Liga and said, “I’m happy that Espanyol has been promoted to the first division because that’s how we play in their stadium.”

Gerard Pique added, “I like to go there; I get whistled at all the time. You laugh, and the fans get even madder. There is nothing comparable in the world. I would say it’s better than s*x. I enjoy it a lot more than playing against Real Madrid.”

Meanwhile, Shakira is now reportedly romancing Lewis Hamilton, whereas Gerard is still going strong with Clara Chia Marti and the alleged couple was spotted holding hands in Barcelona.

The Colombian singer and footballer started dating in 2011 and were inseparable till she caught him cheating on her last year. What are your thoughts on Gerard Pique comparing s*x with his fans’ whistles back in the day? Tell us in the space below.

