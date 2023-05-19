Pop sensation Shakira recently made headlines after her song Acrostico featured her kids Milan and Sasha. The Father of these children Gerard Pique was angered for not being informed of his kids’ presence in Shakira’s video. A journalist made the revelation that Pique got to know about the video at the same time as the world witnessed it.

Now, an old interview of a Brazilian model has gone viral, who accused Gerard Pique of cheating on Shakira as he sent messages of s*xual references to her while he was in a relationship with the pop sensation. The model even disclosed that the player had asked her b*tt size and kept sending raunchy pics.

In an interview, she confessed, “I was a friend of the former president of Barcelona, Sandro Rosell. When Gerard Pique found out, he asked me for my number and sent me a message. When I returned to Brazil, he sent me a message directly on Instagram – which he deleted every day – asking me when I would return to Europe and always asking me how big my b*tt was.”

Brazilian model Suzi Cortez, as quoted by Marca even confirmed that she was sent raunchy texts by Gerard Pique but chose to not disclose out of respect for the Waka Waka singer. “Out of respect for Shakira, I chose not to speak about this before. But now, I’m going to share everything I know and what I went through. He sent me explicit photos, although I refrained from opening them. He even went as far as offering me a private jet to fly me from London. I believe such actions are highly disrespectful, and Shakira certainly didn’t deserve this,” she was quoted by Marca.

The recently released video in question has Shakira giving piano lessons to her kids and it is reported that Gerard’s anger is justified since he must know about his kids and must be sought permission before their display over social media. It has also been reported that Shakira’s action has hurt Pique and his family.

As quoted by Sportskeeda, a journalist called Lorena Vasquez put Pique’s side of the story while contacting his entourage via El Nacional, “The most surprising thing of all is that Shakira has not asked permission from the other parent. Piqué got to know that his children were in the video clip the day it was published. He was not asked for authorization and his children had not commented on it either.”

