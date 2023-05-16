Shakira is one of the most prominent music artists in the world, with a massive fan following. The singer is currently making headlines for her alleged romance rumours with Tom Cruise, but none of the parties have confirmed the news. Today, we bring you a throwback to when she released a song titled ‘Can’t Remember To Forget You’ with Rihanna and the video was banned by Colombia’s National Television Authority after the politicians had a problem with it and labelled it as a promotion of ‘lesbianism’. Scroll below to read the scoop.

The song was released on the Colombian singer’s YouTube channel nine years ago, i.e. in 2014. The video has over a billion views on the platform, and you wouldn’t stop obsessing over Shakira and RiRi after watching it.

Now, coming back to the topic, it was in 2014 that a politician named Marco Fidel Ramirez called out for Colombia’s National Television Authority to ban Shakira and Rihanna’s ‘Can’t Remember To Forget You’ video on national channels as it promotes ‘lesbianism’.

‘Damages the moral character of the youth of Bogota, Colombia and Latin America,” said the Public Option party councillor from the capital of Bogota, as reported by Daily Mail.

Shakira and Rihanna’s song features the two singers in an erotic way and can be seen wrapping body’s around each other. Mr Ramirez claimed that the song promotes tobacco use, stealing and killing and tweeted, “Our Shakira with her erotic video is promoting tobacco usage and has become the worst example for our youth.”

He added, “Shakira’s new video is a shameless case for lesbianism and immorality. It is a danger to children,’ he added, using the hashtag #PeligroVideoShakira, which translates to ‘Dangers of Shakira’s Video.”

In fact, the politician and activist called the video ‘gross’ and wrote, “It sends a provocative message to weak people who can be polluted and induced to practice (lesbianism).”

Watch the song below:

What are your thoughts on Shakira and Rihanna’s song controversy from back in the day? Tell us in the space below.

