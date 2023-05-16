A lot of celebrities in Hollywood have opened up about their addiction to p*rn and award-winning crooner Billie Eilish is one of them. In an interview in 2021, the Bad Guy hitmaker shared how watching p*rnography as a child destroyed her brain and negatively affected her s*x life. The singer also claimed that she was furious over why so many people loved p*rn while expressing concern about what it taught men and women to behave during s*x. Scroll down to read more.

Billie Eilish is a multiple Grammy award-winning songstress who shot to fame with her song Ocean Eyes in 2016. The singer had uploaded the track on SoundCloud and it exploded in no time.

According to Sky News, in an interview with SiriusXM in 2021, Billie Eilish asserted, “As a woman I think p*rn is a disgrace and I used to watch a lot of p*rn to be honest. I started watching p*rn when I was like 11 and I didn’t understand why it was a bad thing.” The singer continued, “I thought that was how you learned to have s*x.” Billie at the time revealed she was watching abusive p*rn when she was as young as 14. The singer further revealed, “I was an advocate and thought I was one of the guys and would talk about it and thought I was cool for not having a problem with it.”

Billie Eilish also stated, “I think it really destroyed my brain and I feel incredibly devastated that I was exposed to so much p*rn.” The Oscar-winning crooner further shared, “I was a virgin, I had never done anything so it lead to problems where the first few times I had s*x I was not saying no to things that were not good and it’s because I thought that that was what I was supposed to be attracted to.”

The singer added, “I’m so angry that p*rn is so loved and I’m so angry at myself for thinking that it was OK and… it’s how so many people think they’re supposed to learn.”

