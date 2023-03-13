The wait is finally over! Fans can get ready for a mega-blockbuster to hit the theaters as early as 24th March 2023. One of Hollywood’s biggest franchises, John Wick starring global icon Keanu Reeves, is back with the fourth chapter! If there’s one thing the John Wick films are known for, it’s the incredible gunfights and the stunts involved in bringing them to the big screen. For those unaware, director Chad Stahelski, besides directing all four John Wick movies, has spent most of his career in stunt work. His first credit dates back to 1994’s The Crow and he even acted as Reeves’ stunt double in The Matrix.

Expressing his thoughts on how ‘stunts’ as a category deserved a place at the Oscars, Stahelski said, “Honestly, I’ve been around for my 20-something-year career in stunts. And there’s a lot of, I don’t know, just this ethereal banter, this wives’ tale, of why stunts aren’t in the Oscars or why stunts should be in the Oscars. As far as I know, the talk has never happened.”

The director further added, “I don’t think there’s anybody in the Academy or anybody outside the Academy that wouldn’t agree we’re one of the main nine departments. We are in every trailer. Obviously, it’s a massive department. It’s a huge creative thing. So has any journalist or stunt person ever walked up to the President of the Academy or a member of the Academy and go, ‘Why don’t stunts get recognized?’”

Directed by Chad Stahelski, John Wick: Chapter 4 will feature old and new cast members, including Donnie Yen as Caine, Bill Skarsgård as Marquis, Laurence Fishburne as Bowery King, Rina Sawayama as Akira, Ian McShane as Winston, Shamier Anderson as Tracker, Hiroyuki Sanada as Shimazu, Clancy Brown as The Harbinger, Lance Reddick as Charon, and Scott Adkins as Killa.

Lionsgate and PVR Pictures will release John Wick: Chapter 4 in theaters on 24th March 2023 in India. This is a direct sequel to the 2019 film John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum and will be the longest film in the Keanu Reeves series.

