Adam Levine and his wife Behati Prinsloo made a stunning appearance at the Vanity Oscars 2023 after the party and stole the show with their glamorous fashionable wardrobe. This was probably the first time that the couple stepped out after welcoming their first child together and after Levin’s cheating fiasco on his wife. However, their recent spotting at the afterparty didn’t go well with the netizens who are slamming the couple and especially the Maroon 5 frontman and labelling him as a ‘Master manipulator’ in the comments section on social media. Scroll below to take a look at their pictures.

For those of you who don’t know, Adam’s cheating scandal got into the limelight a few months ago when Victoria’s Secret model and wife were expecting their child together. The singer apparently was flirting with women on social media and sliding into their DMs which later went viral after the fans decided to call him out on the internet.

Now, talking about their latest appearance, the couple debuted a new look at the Vanity Oscars 2023 afterparty and stole the show with their charm. While Adam Levine was dressed in a black tuxedo, his wife and model Behati Prinsloo donned a figure-hugging black sequin dress as they both flaunted their new platinum blonde hair colour.

Entertainment Tonight took to their official Instagram handle and shared the couple’s picture, take a look at it below:

Reacting to the picture on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “The pose looks like ownership instead of a couple posing. The spread out hand looks like he’s trying but failing to look bigger. Hon, you can do better.”

Another user commented, “Why is a cheater invited???😂😂😂”

“Master manipulator and Behati Prinsloo.” a third user commented.

A fourth user commented, “Hmm so she stayed with him despite him cheating? Girllllllll…”

What are your thoughts on netizens’ reaction to Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo’s recent appearance at the Oscars 2023 afterparty? Tell us in the space below.

