Lady Gaga did not lift the Oscars trophy this year but did win millions of hearts. The actress-singer was nominated for her track Hold My Hand from Top Gun Maverick but lost to RRR’s Naatu Naatu. However, the singer turned out to be the biggest cheerleader for RRR’s team.

Monday morning was surely a good one for India as RRR and The Elephant Whisperers brought the Oscars’ golden trophy home. Deepika Padukone also presented at the 95th Academy Awards and was left in tears during Keeravani’s award-winning speech.

RRR’s Naatu Naatu beat some of the big names in the music industry in the Best Original Song category. The Telugu track competed against Diane Warren’s Applause from Tell it Like a Woman, Rihanna’s Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Ryan Lott’s This is a Life from Everything Everyone All At Once and Lady Gaga’s Hold My Hand from Top Gun Maverick. As the award was announced, Lady Gaga was all cheers for RRR team and even gave them a standing ovation.

A fan page of the Bloody Mary singer shared a video of the moment the award was announced. In the clip, Lady Gaga was evidently thrilled to hear RRR won the award and immediately stood up to cheer and clap for them. As the video went viral, the singer won hearts of netizens who could not stop lauding her.

lady gaga’s reaction when natu natu winning best original song at the #oscars is so pure pic.twitter.com/J1bsmNCJlQ — Gaga Crave 🌷 (@AMENARTPOP) March 13, 2023

While a Twitter user wrote, “Gaga is too kind, she’s such a cheerleader,” another penned, “She really shares the love.”

A user also commented, “Classic Mother Monster!!! She is so cute and supportive!”

A fourth fan wrote, “That’s pure sportiveness and she is a real winner of the hearts,” while a fifth one wrote, “She is always positive in every situation and celebrates encourages and admires …such a pure soul.”

Meanwhile, Naatu Naatu is composed by MM Keeravaani, while Chandrabose served as the track’s lyricist. Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava are the singers of the foot-tapping song.

