The 2023 Academy Awards opened with pomp and grand celebration like always, and it was a delight to watch! While many Hollywood stars lived their dreams, the red carpet was full of weird questions and moments that shocked the fans. Read on ahead to find out about the best speeches and comments from the recent Oscars night!

Not to forget the infamous slap controversy of the last year’s Oscars, many celebrities took a dig at the incident. While many award acceptance speeches left the fans emotional, some of the comments went just above the head.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The few minutes of the spotlight after getting an award is a lifetime moment for the artist as getting their work recognised at the grandest stage of all is next level high. The perfect vote of thanks and appreciation for the resources behind the success creates a massive impact. Here are a few best speeches and comments from the Oscars 2023 ceremony.

Ke Huy Quan: “Mom, I Just Won An Oscar!”

"Mom, I just won an Oscar!" Ke Huy Quan's acceptance speech for Best Supporting Actor hit us right in the feels. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/CzHuHU45Ip — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 13, 2023

The emotional speech after Ke Huy Quan won an oscar made audiences roar in applause. As he recalled his time in the refugee camp in Hong Kong as a child, he thanked the moment as he was elated.

Michelle Yeoh: “This Is A Beacon Of Hope And Possibilities”

Michelle Yeoh accepts her #Oscar for Best Actress: "For all the little boys and girls who look like me watching tonight, this is a beacon of hope and possibilities. This is proof that dreams do come true." https://t.co/ndiKiHfmID pic.twitter.com/pQN8nHDhCx — Variety (@Variety) March 13, 2023

By winning the Best Actress In A Leading Role for her part in Everything Everywhere All at Once, Michelle became the first Asian woman to grab an Oscar in this category. While holding the trophy, she said, ‘This is proof that dreams are big and dreams do come true, and ladies, don’t let anybody tell you you’re past your prime.’

Deepika Padukone: “It Is Not Like Every Day We Go To The Oscars”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Academy (@theacademy)

The Pathaan actress made India proud when she presented at the Academy Awards. The actress revealed that she is nervous and curious to see “what this whole thing is about”. She adds, “I think there is potential for a lot more.”

Jamie Lee Curtis Dedicates Her Oscars To Her Father

The actress won the award and thanked many people who supported her, including her family and Everything Everywhere costars. She dedicated the awards to her parents, Hollywood actors Janet Leigh and Tony Curtis, who were both nominated for Oscars during their careers. “I just won an Oscar!” said Jamie while clutching the award to her chest.

Everything Everywhere All at Once screenwriters Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert Dedicate Awards To Almost Everyone

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” screenwriters Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert pay tribute to teachers after winning Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay: “You guys educated me, you inspired me."#Oscars#Oscars95https://t.co/OizA2V2cyr pic.twitter.com/KlPeKeO5hw — ABC News (@ABC) March 13, 2023

The duo brought a list of people they wanted to thank and mentioned their teachers for educating them. Scheinert jokingly pretended he was about to call out all the mean teachers but thanked the ones who changed his life instead. His partner, Kwan, professed his love of storytelling amid a touching admission of imposter syndrome and thanked his mom and wife.

While here are the best picks, let us know what do you think about it and for more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Wonder Woman Director Patty Jenkins Bashes Oscars 2023 Over The Absence Of Female Filmmakers In Nominees: “I Sort Of Stopped Paying Attention To It”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News