SS Rajamouli’s directorial RRR recently scripted history as it became the first Indian production film to bring home an Oscar award. Apart from RRR, there were several other Indian films that were expected to go to the academy awards, including Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files. Now, following RRR’s massive win for its original track Natu Natu at Oscars 2023 and The Elephant Whisperers bagging an award for Best Documentary, Vivek Agnihotri revealed he is happy to see non-Bollywood Cinema excel.

RRR’s Natu Natu bagged the Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards. The award was received by MM Keeravaani, who also delivered an emotional speech at the star-studded event. Apart from this, The Elephant Whisperer brought home the award for Best Documentary Short Film.

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has consistently advocated for Indian cinema and never fails to promote it. Following the celebration of Indian cinema, the filmmaker mentioned how he is happy seeing Indian films flourish. In an interview with ETimes, Agnihotri highlighted the success of Indian films at Oscars 2023 and also lauded Deepika Padukone as the actress presented a segment at the award show.

Vivek Agnihotri said, “It’s a great time for Indian cinema. Starting with our film The Kashmir Files, which caught the attention of the global audience, followed up with RRR’s unprecedented success, two documentaries and an Oscar for The Elephant Whisperers and Deepika Padukone presenting a segment at Oscars.” He further stressed upon the importance of regional cinema and said, “I am particularly happy that non-Bollywood star oriented cinema is now being replaced with real Indian Cinema.”

The filmmaker hoped that all the regional cinema in the country would soon come under one category, Indian cinema, and it will be used as “our strongest one.”

