#PathanDekhegaHindustan is the latest hashtag that’s been trending on Twitter and how! Shah Rukh Khan is set to make his comeback after 4 long years with Pathaan, which is gearing up for its release. However even before it hit the theatres, 2022’s one of the box office hit films The Kashmir Files is all set to re-release on the big screen. Yes, you heard that right! A while back, TKF director Vivek Agnihotri made the announcement on social media.

The Kashmir Files, which was released in March, last year, become the first Bollywood film to get re-released within a year. However, the filmmaker’s decision doesn’t seem to go down well with the SRK fans. Scroll down for more details.

Taking to social media, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri wrote “Announcement: #TheKashmirFiles is re-releasing on 19th January – The Kashmiri Hindu Genocide Day. This is the first time ever a film is releasing twice in a year. If you missed watching it on BIG SCREEN, book your tickets NOW.” Soon after he posted the Tweets, netizens trolled him and said that such propaganda moves won’t dent Pathaan.

ANNOUNCEMENT: #TheKashmirFiles is re-releasing on 19th January – The Kashmiri Hindu Genocide Day. This is the first time ever a film is releasing twice in a year. If you missed watching it on BIG SCREEN, book your tickets NOW👇. https://t.co/LP0NKokbaehttps://t.co/J7s03w8P31 pic.twitter.com/TNxhq0L68V — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) January 18, 2023

Commenting on the a user wrote, “Only Pathaan ! Propaganda files not work” while another said, “#TheKashmirFiles is being used as a tool to dent #Pathan .. nafrat ki aandhi chalrahi hai apni bhi patang udalo, aur yeh tou opportunist hai .. #PathanDekhegaHindustan.” While the story of the Kashmir Pandits’ migration from the Valley requires to be told, filmmakers must possess a certain degree of ethical obligation in retelling such historical traumas to avoid the phenomenon of enhanced victimization and villainization- The Cognate,” said the same user in the consecutive tweet.

While the story of the Kashmir Pandits’ migration from the Valley requires to be told, filmmakers must possess a certain degree of ethical obligation in retelling such historical traumas to avoid the phenomenon of enhanced victimization and villainization- The Cognate — Ali Syed (@ali_syedd) January 18, 2023

Another user wrote, “Jhoome jo Pathaan Along with ‘Gandhi Godse’, One can feel for Pathaan.” A netizen even called him a propaganda filmmaker.

For the unversed, The Kashmir Files has collected over Rs 350 crore worldwide and became the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2022. Meanwhile, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is gearing up for ‘The Vaccine War’. The shoot of the much-awaited has already begun and the audience is not able to hold the excitement to know more about the project.

The Kashmir Files is produced by Pallavi Joshi, and Abhishek Agarwal in association with Zee studios.

