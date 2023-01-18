Kangana Ranaut is unarguably the queen of Bollywood. You may love her, hate her but you cannot ignore her. Over the years, she has left an impact on her fans, critics, and contemporaries by delivering power-packed performances.

Recently, Kangana reshared a clip from her blockbuster film Fashion in which she can be seen doing a catwalk on the ramp. The queen actor in the moment can be seen drinking backstage while the very next moment she walks on the ramp like a boss. While sharing the clip, she wrote one is born with swag and it cannot be taught. Scroll down to read the scoop.

The Queen actress Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday reshared a clip from her blockbuster film Fashion and wrote, “When I was a teenager just 18 years old, didn’t even know a word called swag exists…I had it.. ha ha one is born with it.. can’t be taught. The viral video was originally shared by DietSabya with the caption, “When it comes to fashion and cinema, this moment is thee cultural reset. Very few things come close. Thoughts. Feelings. Discuss.”The video received a lot of love from the fans as well. In fact, actress Mrunal Thakur too reacted to the video and wrote, “This scene! And Kangana (heart) goosebumps.” Another user commented, “Closest to h9ow

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DietSabya® (@dietsabya)

For the unversed, Fashion was a 2008 blockbuster that featured Priyanka Chopra in the lead role but it also became a turning point for Kangana Ranaut’s career. Back then, she received a lot of love for her powerful performance.

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut is busy shooting for her film Emergency. The film revolves around the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Apart from her, the film also stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, and Shreyas Talpade in prominent roles. The official date of the release is still awaited.

