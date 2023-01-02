It is revealed that veteran actor Anupam Kher will be seen in filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri’s ‘The Vaccine War’. This will mark the actor’s 534th movie.

Anupam took to Instagram, where he shared a picture of himself holding the film’s clapboard.

Anupam Kher wrote as the caption: “Announcing my 534th film!!! #TheVaccineWar directed by @vivekagnihotri fascinating and inspirational! Jai Hind.”

This will be the second time Anupam Kher will be collaborating with Vivek Agnihotri. The two worked together in ‘The Kashmir Files’ previously.

As per the makers, the story is based on true events and on very important people, which makes Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri draw in a prominent star cast for the characters and has kept them a secret.

Produced by Pallavi Joshi, ‘The Vaccine War’ presents a narrative on Indian scientists and on the people who have sacrificed their days and nights for over two years to develop the vaccine during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The film is slated to release in cinemas on August 15, 2023.

