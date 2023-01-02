For the past few months, self-proclaimed critic Kamaal Rashid Khan has been bashing Pathaan and its makers left, right, and center. KRK has been asking the makers to change the film’s title for a long time now as he claims that the film is likely to turn out to be a box-office disaster if it hit the theatres with this name.

On the other hand, the film has been embroiled in a controversy after Deepika Padukone’s saffron-coloured bikini was targeted by a minister. Read on for more details.

This evening, KRK took to Twitter and revealed the reason behind the makers for not unveiling the official trailer. He went on to say that Shah Rukh Khan is forced to now listen to him as he has more knowledge about filmmaking than the producer himself Aditya Chopra.

Taking to Twitter, KRK wrote, “Today #PathaanTrailer didn’t release and it’s proof that whatever I said few days ago that is truth. @iamsrk has decided to change the title #Pathaan! I said on the day of announcement that this title is wrong. But SRK refused to listen to me. Finally he is forced to listen to me.” Adding, “And this is the proof that I have more knowledge about filmmaking than #AdityaChopra and #SRK! They are hero and film maker because of #YashChopra and I have God gifted talent. Me Me Me is #TheBrandKRK #OneManArmy! So every film maker should listen to me,” in his next tweet.

And this is the proof that I have more knowledge about film making than #AdityaChopra and #SRK! They are hero and film maker because of #YashChopra and I have God gifted talent. Me Me Me is #TheBrandKRK #OneManArmy! So every film maker should listen to me. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) January 2, 2023

Reacting to the same, a user wrote, “You have no clue on what is happening. It’s people like you and the boycott gang that have given a free promotion to the film so that @yrf can do what they like with the trailer. Like the songs which had a 10-12 day gap the trailer will have the same until the release of film.”

A couple of days back, KRK revealed that Shah Rukh Khan will take legal action against him for shaming Deepika Padukone’s bikini look in the Besharam Rang song.

