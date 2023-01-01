KRK aka Kamaal R Khan is a self-proclaimed critic, actor and director who is known across the globe thanks to him having no filters while speaking his mind and targeting Bollywood time and time again. Khan, who always makes news thanks to his tweet, celebrates his birthday today and we at Koimoi decided to take you back in time when one of his posts shocked the world.

Wondering what tweet of his could shock the world? Well, over a decade ago, Kamaal took to the micro-blogging site and apparently stated that he would marry the one person he mentions a lot in his tweets – Karan Johar. Not just that, he even reportedly said he would get his s*x changed. Read on to know all about it – including him denying there ever existed such a tweet.

As reported by Filmibeat, on December 18, 2012, KRK tweeted what he would do if Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister of India during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. As per screenshots available on the internet of the supposed tweet, Kamaal R Khan wrote, “It’s my challenge tat if Modi ji will become PM of India then I shall do sex change and marry with Karan Johar.” (Several fans took to Twitter and reposted the quote though Khan’s alleged tweet isn’t available on the platform.)

RT @kamaalrkhan It's my challenge tat if Modi ji will become PM of India then I shall do sex change and marry with Karan Johar. (Dec 2012) — Mangalam Maloo (@blitzkreigm) May 16, 2014

In a now-deleted tweet, posted after Narendra Modi’s 2014 LS win, KRK – along with a picture of himself, tweeted “Modi Ji has won n I am leaving India as promised. Good bye India forever. I will miss my country n lovely sweet ppl.”

(deleted tweet link: https://twitter.com/kamaalrkhan/status/467227414255247360)

Also, once the 2014 election results were announced and netizens kept tagging him with the statement, Kamaal R Khan denied any such tweet from his end. Reacting to these reports on May 22, 2014, KRK tweeted, “I didn’t tweet about sex change n marry to Karan Johar. That is fake tweet. Yes I tweeted tat I will leave India if Modi will become PM. (sic)”

I didn't tweet about sex change n marry to Karan Johar. That is fake tweet. Yes I tweeted tat I will leave India if Modi will become PM. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 22, 2014

Well, Narendra Modi didn’t just become the Prime Minister of India in 2014, but his tenure as PM was renewed in 2019 after he won the Lok Sabha election once more. However, KRK and Karan Johar aren’t still married (though their Twitter fights are like that between a husband and wife) and neither has Khan had a s*x change.

Happy Birthday, KRK!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

