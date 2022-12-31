Ahead of 2023, Alia Bhatt surprised everyone and shared some unseen photos from 2022 via a video on her Instagram account. The actress made sure to treat fans with snaps that never made it to the gram and it included some from her wedding, some from her trips and some from her work. While we still can’t get over these photos, netizens have been circulating some more unseen photos from her haldi, proposal day and BTS of the wedding pics.

After dating each other for some time, the couple tied the knot on April 14, 2022, in an intimate ceremony. Later in June, the couple announced their pregnancy leaving netizens melted.

The unseen photo, that’s been circulating on social media, is from their wedding day and its Alia Bhatt’s expression that has grabbed everyone’s attention. In the viral snap, the duo is looking at a screen, seems to be selecting their wedding pics. However, it’s Alia’s serious face that got her trolled.

Commenting on her photo, a user wrote, “Thaki hui thi, pregnant thi na,” while another said, “Shadi ho gyi baby bhi ho gya ab kyu kr rhe ho photo post unke ;hum interesred nahi he abhi.”

A third user wrote, “The pressure on Alia to get attention on the gram is real.”

“Bade bhai hogayi shadi unlog ki hogaya bacha unlog ku tum aab tak shadi ke photos post kare aage badho 2023 aara kya 2022 mei atkeve hai,” said fourth user. Check out the photo below:

Earlier, speaking about her proposal, Alia Bhatt told Karan Johar on Koffee With Karan 7, “In terms of Ranbir and his planning, he totally blew my mind away because I was not expecting it. We were not even talking about it. We were talking about it for a very long time but then there were so many pandemic delays, that we decided we won’t talk about it. We’ll just go with feeling. And that’s exactly what he did. He didn’t tell anyone. He just carried the ring and he did it in the most amazing place, Maasai Mara. He had planted our guide to take the picture also.”

Well, even we want to ask “Why so serious, Alia?”

