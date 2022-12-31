Karisma Kapoor’s 17-year-old daughter Samaira is often spotted with her mother and aunt Kareena Kapoor Khan in their pictures and on their city strolls. Sam happens to be one of the most popular star kids and fans have been desperately waiting for her big Bollywood debut announcement. Earlier today, she was spotted at the Mumbai airport with one of her friends and netizens are now reacting to it while comparing her with Janhvi Kapoor in the comments section. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Karisma shares two kids with ex-husband Sunjay Kapur named Samaira and Kiaan Raj Kapoor. Kapoor was one of the biggest actresses of her time and has given some of the most incredible performances of Hindi cinema. She also happens to be very popular on social media with over 7 million followers on Instagram.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now coming back to the topic, Samaira was spotted earlier at the Mumbai airport today and looked pretty as usual in casuals. She was accompanied by a friend and was seen donning grey jogger pants with a black camisole top.

Samaira carried her hoodie in one hand as she made her way to the airport. Take a look at her video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Reacting to Samaira’s video, users on social media started dragging her mother and actress Karisma Kapoor in the comments section.

A user on Instagram commented, “Lag nhi rha he karisma ki beti he 😒😒”

Another user commented, “Born with Golden spoon shoe off 😂 KJo will launch her in SOTY 5 😂”

A third user commented, “She is nice but kuch time baad surgery kra kr ye v Janhvi part 2 bn jaygi… 🙂”

What are your thoughts on netizens reacting to Samaira’s latest spotting on Instagram? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: Mahira Khan Feels Actors Are Soft Targets In Pakistan & India Alike, Says “Unfortunately, It’s Politics!”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News