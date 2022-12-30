India and Pakistan have had a rocky relationship over the years, but at one point in time, things seemed to have softened a little when the actors from there were working in Bollywood. Actors like Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan left a mark in the film industry. Mahira, who did only one film recently, opened up about the entire situation and expressed her views.

The Pakistani actress debuted with Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees in 2017, but after that, she did not get the chance to do further work here. Owing to the political tensions among the neighbouring countries, the actors were banned from working in Bollywood.

Now, as per a report by Variety, Mahira Khan spoke about it and said that she is still in touch with the Indian actors; however, she stays very cautious so as to avoid causing unnecessary controversy. The Raees actress said, “I am still in touch with so many people, and there’s a lot of love there. Unfortunately, we are easy targets, soft targets, whether it’s us here in Pakistan, whether it’s them there in India. Because we’re artists, and that thread of art connects us, we actually get each other.”

On the work front, Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan starrer The Legend Of Maula Jatt was supposed to release in India on 30 December, but due to political tensions, the film got cancelled.

