The year 2022 turned out to be a huge shocker for Bollywood with several big films collapsing at the box office like a house of cards. The latest and fresh addition to that list is Ranveer Singh‘s Cirkus. Before this film, we saw big stars failing to prove their pull at ticket windows and one of the best examples is Laal Singh Chaddha. Let’s talk about it in more detail below!

In the post-pandemic era, the OTT platform has already caused a huge impact on the audience’s pattern of consumption. On top of that, the South origin films are having a gala time at ticket counters. It’s not entirely due to negative social media trends, but Bollywood itself has lacked on the content front as the majority of big releases failed to meet the audience’s expectations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Today, we’ll be talking about Bollywood’s box office duds in 2022 and sadly, the list comprises as many as 11 films. Out of them, a couple of releases had good content yet failed miserably. Take a look:

Cirkus

Rohit Shetty never goes wrong with his films but Cirkus proved that even the box office hit machine can fail miserably if the touch is lost! Starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, the film is reportedly made at 140 crores. It’s quite disturbing to see that the comedy of errors has even struggled to reach 30 crores in the first week. The game is pretty much over, making it one of the biggest disasters of 2022!

Ram Setu

Akshay Kumar‘s Ram Setu Diwali release was amongst his most exciting films. However, it flopped big time by making just 64 crores in India. It did receive some good words to an extent but failed in attracting universal appeal. Made at a budget of 135-140 crores, the film suffered heavy losses.

Vikram Vedha

An official Hindi remake of Vijay Sethupathi and R Madhavan’s thriller of the same name, this Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer is another big-budget Bollywood film which bombed at the box office. It received good reviews from critics as well as the audience. However, it couldn’t expand its reach as the Hindi dubbed version was already watched by many. As a result, it wrapped up its run at 77.51 crores in India, while its budget was a whopping 150-165 crores.

Liger

Touted to be an epic introduction of Vijay Deverakonda to Bollywood, eventually turned out to be an epic disappointment. Made on a reported budget of 110 crores, the action drama collected just 21.15 crores (Hindi version) and emerged as a disaster.

Laal Singh Chaddha

This one was in the making for a very long time but by the time it hit the big screens, Aamir Khan’s ambitious project had already suffered a lot of damage. Be it negative trends or too many controversies, Laal Singh Chaddha failed in attracting the audience’s attention for good reasons. Plus, its niche treatment made it a big-time loser at the box office with just 58.68 crores coming in against the reported budget of 180 crores.

Shamshera

This was one magnum opus backed by YRF. The film had Ranbir Kapoor as the main lead and Sanjay Dutt in a negative shade. Upon its release, it failed to entertain both the mass as well as the class audience. As a result, just 43 crores came in from a theatrical run in India, while the budget was reported as 150 crores.

Samrat Prithviraj

Another magnum opus from YRF. This one had Akshay Kumar in a titular role. Right from the trailer, the film had been in a negative light. Upon its release, the majority of viewers slammed Akshay and the makers for making such a big film with too much rush. Eventually, it turned out to be a dud with a collection of just 68 crores against the reported budget of 250-280 crores.

Dhaakad

Dhaakad carried a reported budget of 80 crores. While the film failed to create a buzz with its trailer, its lacklustre content gave rise to more trouble. Though Kangana Ranaut received praise for her action, the overall film wasn’t liked by the audience. As a result, it ended up collecting a dismal 2 crores in India.

Heropanti 2

In the past, Tiger Shroff has delivered massive hits in the action genre. But with Heropanti 2, he completely went wrong. Due to its really bad screenplay, performances and much more, the film saw a complete rejection. Made at a reported budget of 85 crores, the actioner earned just 26.50 crores in India.

Jersey

Jersey was an official Hindi remake of a Telugu film of the same name starring Nani. The Hindi remake starred Shahid Kapoor and it was a subject which could have been at a controlled cost. However, the budget was reportedly very high ranging between 75-100 crores. However, it earned just 20.50 crores.

Bachchhan Paandey

Akshay Kumar’s Bachchhan Paandey was the first Bollywood disaster of 2022. The mass entertainer was not a magnum opus yet its budget reportedly went above 150 crores, all thanks to Akshay’s hefty paycheck. After earning decently initially, the film got rejected completely the second week onwards. It earned just 50.25 crores in India.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more year-enders of 2022!

Must Read: Avatar 2 Box Office (Domestic): Scores The Best Wednesday Of 2022 By Beating Top Gun Maverick By A Good Margin!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News