Hera Pheri 3 is one of the much-awaited films and has been in the headlines ever since Firoz Nadiadwala confirmed the film. As fans were eagerly waiting for the update on the original cast to return to the film, reports claimed that Akshay Kumar left the franchise and Kartik Aaryan came on board.

Khiladi Kumar’s exit from the film broke the hearts of many fans and has been demanding the makers bring the superstar on board. ‘No Akshay No Hera Pheri 3’ began to trend on Twitter. Weeks later reports claimed that Kartik is no longer part of the film and Kumar is getting back to the franchise.

Now ETimes report breaks the silence on the rumours claiming Kartik Aaryan was ousted from Hera Pheri 3 due to his dominating nature and controlling the shots. The publication quoted a source close to the actor as saying, “Kartik had in principle said yes. Nothing was officially decided. And Kartik may opt out entirely if the confusion continues. Where is the question of trying to control the shots when there is no script in the first place?”

The report also clarified that Akshay Kumar is not part of the comedy franchise anymore and so getting back to the franchise is no longer an option. Director Anees Bazmee, who is said to have agreed to direct Hera Pheri 3, has said, “I have not signed the film yet. It is still a matter under consideration. Until and unless I say yes, yeh Kartik Aaryan is in, Akshay Kumar is out chalta rahega.”

For the unversed, the first Hera Pheri was released in 2000 and was a massive success. Fans still remember the film for the characters and the iconic dialogues. The sequel, Phir Hera Pheri, was released in 2006 and recreated the magic of the first film. Fans have been waiting for a decade now for the third film to be announced.

