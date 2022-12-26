2022 wasn’t really a great year for Bollywood and not because of the Hindi films not doing great but netizens bashing and trolling actors for absolutely no reason at all. It often happens that trolls target actors and actresses on social media every now and then while making malicious and vulgar comments on their personal and professional lives. Now as the year ends, we bring you 6 celebrities including Uorfi Javed, Akshay Kumar and Malaika Arora who have had the most terrible year on social media and were the most trolled people of 2022. Scroll below to check out the list!

Without further ado, let’s dive right into the list of celebrities who got trolled for anything and everything in the year 2022:

Advertisement

Akshay Kumar –

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Advertisement

As always, Akshay did a handful of films this year also including Ram Setu, Raksha Bandhan and Samrat Prithviraj. While the films didn’t perform that great at the box office, the actor was often targeted for hopping onto the next film after the other. And if that isn’t enough, his evergreen ‘Canada’ citizenship is netizens favourite and they never misses an opportunity to bring this into anything related to the actor on social media.

The most recent trolling was after Kumar shared the first look as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on social media and fans pointed out some errors in it.

Ranveer Singh –

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

His fans fondly call him ‘Baba’ and he happens to be one of the most successful and bankable actors in Bollywood right now. Ranveer Singh doesn’t need any specific reason to get trolled on social media, his quirky style and wardrobe is enough to get him noticed on the internet. This year, the actor was trolled almost every time he stepped out in public.

Uorfi Javed –

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

Uorfi has become a massive name on social media and even fashionistas like Karan Johar and Ranveer Singh know about her. This year the actress was trolled every single day for her outrageous fashion sense and people from her own fraternity took digs at her for the same.

Not just that, Uorfi Javed also received death and r*pe threats for her sartorial clothing choices on Instagram. Nonetheless, she dominated the headlines throughout the year and how!

Malaika Arora –

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

The diva recently launched her own reality show titled ‘Moving In With Malaika’ and is giving an up and personal sneak-peak to her fans about her life for the first time. In the year 2022, the actress was trolled almost every goddamn day for either the way she walked or her love life with boyfriend Arjun Kapoor or her extraordinary fashion sense.

Alia Bhatt –

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

Alia appeared in a few films this year including RRR, Brahmastra and Darlings to name a few. This year was also huge in terms of her personal life as she got married to the love of her life and actor Ranbir Kapoor in April and announced her pregnancy in June. The actress delivered her daughter in November and got massively trolled on social media for conceiving her before tying the knot.

And not just that, every time she appeared in public netizens trolled her and Ranbir for the most senseless things.

Disha Patani –

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

Disha Patani is one of those celebrities who got trolled every time she made a public appearance or shared a picture of herself on social media. From her dating rumours with actor Tiger Shroff to her stylish promotional wardrobe this year, trolls didn’t miss a single opportunity to mock her online.

What are your thoughts on the most trolled celebrities of 2022? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: Lovesutra Episode 4: When Ranbir Kapoor Boasted About Losing His Virginity At The Age Of 15 & But Here’s The Question: Do Men Even Have Virginity Or Is It Just A Social Construct? Here’s Our Take On It!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News