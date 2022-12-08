Ranbir Kapoor, after embracing fatherhood, recently finally made his first public appearance at the Red Sea Film Festival 2022 at a fest in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The actor looked quite dapper in a blue checked suit with a white shirt and a bearded look making him quite the catch! The actor spoke about a lot of things while interacting with the press.

Ranbir Kapoor’s most-awaited film Brahmastra was released back in September this year, and despite several speculations and negativity, it went on to become one of the big hits of this year. But the same cannot be said about his other film Shamshera which was also released this year!

The Barfi actor addressed the failure of his film, Shamshera, in his interview with the Deadline, the movie was directed by Karan Malhotra, who directed films like Agneepath and Brothers. Speaking about it, Ranbir said, “Shamshera was a big box office disaster, but the biggest mistake with the film was that I stuck on a beard. When you’re shooting in the heat, and you stick on a beard, it’s like your face is melting.”

Another film of Ranbir, Jagga Jasoos, which was with Anurag Basu and was produced by Ranbir, failed big time at the box office, the film was delayed for years, and finally, when it came out in 2017, it was a disaster. He spoke about that film’s failure too, and said, “It’s a film that I produced. It was a passion project. It was directed by Anurag Basu. It was a very heartwarming and sweet idea, but it didn’t do well, which really hurt. That’s the only film in my career that hurt me.” Ranbir Kapoor did get back on his knees this year with Brahmastra, which starred Alia Bhatt opposite him. The film had some heavyweight cameos, too, namely Shah Rukh Khan, Nagarjuna, and Amitabh Bachchan.

On one hand where Ranbir Kapoor accepts it was a mistake to keep the beard, and that might have been a major reason for the failure of Shamshera, but Khiladi Akshay Kumar does not seem to budge from his methods of getting the job done as fast as possible! Recently, his first look from his debut Marathi film Vedat Marathe veer Daudale Saat was revealed where he will be seen as the great Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, but he still didn’t bother to grow a beard and went for a false one. Netizens are not happy with it at all, and they reminded him of the debacle of Samrat Prithviraj and how his lack of dedication cost him a failure.

On the professional front, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen opposite Rashmika Mandanna in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal and has a rom-com by Luv Ranjan alongside Shraddha Kapoor on his plate. For more entertainment-related news, stay tuned to Koimoi!

