The announcement of ‘Metro.. Inn Dino’ featuring Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapoor in the lead has broken the internet earlier today. And fans seem to ve excited to see this fresh pairing on screen. The film will be made under the watchful eyes of filmmaker Anurag Basu and producer Bhushan Kumar.

Metro…इन दिनों (Metro… In Dino) is an anthology that features actors Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Sara will be joining hands with Aditya Roy Kapur for the first time on screen.

Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapoor have never worked together on screen and have never been seen together on screen so it would be very exciting to see this new fresh pairing on screen.

Announcing the news on Twitter, T-Series tweeted, “A dream team ✨ Bringing to you #MetroInDino with this stellar team. Anurag Basu to direct this spectacle of a film, with music by Pritam Da!🎶” The pictures shared along with this text featured Pritam, Anurag, Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapoor and producer Bhushan Kumar.

Today, interestingly marks 4 years of Sara Ali Khan’s debut in the industry with ‘Kedarnath’, for which she won massive love and praises for her performance as ‘Mukku’. It will be now exciting to see Sara in the Anurag Basu directorial.

On the work front, Sara boasts of a power packed lineup. She has the thriller of ‘Gaslight’, directed by Pawan Kriplani, Maddock productions’ next alongside Vicky Kaushal, and Dharma Productions’ ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’, where she will be seen playing the role of Usha Mehta in the pipeline.

