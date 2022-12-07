Priyanka Chopra Jonas is one of the well known actresses in the International cinema now. She is also one of the highest paid actresses in and has received numerous accolades. The actress has now revealed about never getting paid equal to the male lead in her early days in Bollywood. Scroll down to know more.

Priyanka is one of the only four Indians to make it to the list of BBC’s ‘100 Women’ this year. She will now be seen in American science fiction drama television series Citadel which is produced by Russo Brothers. The series will be released on Amazon Prime Video.

During a conversation with BBC, Priyanka Chopra recalled about being paid less than a male co-actor in Bollywood. She said, “I’ve never had pay parity in Bollywood. I would get paid about 10% of the salary of my male co-actor. It’s (the pay gap) large, substantially large. And so many women still deal with that. I’m sure I will too if I worked with a male co-actor now in Bollywood. My generation of female actors have definitely asked (for equal pay). We’ve asked, but we’ve not got it.”

The National Award winning actress also spoke about the treatment she would get on sets and how she thought it was something normal. “I thought it was absolutely OK to sit for hours and hours on set, while my male co-actor just took his own time, and decided whenever he wanted to show up on set is when we would shoot,” Priyanka said.

Priyanka Chopra spoke about how things are different in Hollywood. “Well, the first time it’s happened to me, it has happened in Hollywood. So I don’t know going forward,” she said adding that Citadel will be the first time she will have a male co-lead, Richard Madden.

In Bollywood, she will be starring with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa, which promises to be another tale of friendship following the lineage of Dil Chahta Hai and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, both of which have become cult classics over the years. Jee Le Zaraa is reportedly going on floors soon and will be ready for release in the summer of 2023.

