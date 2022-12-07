There have been multiple reports regarding Akshay Kumar’s return in Hera Pheri 3. While some reports claim that the actor has permanently bid goodbye to the comedy-drama, others claim that the makers are working out ways to get the superstar on board. As most know, Kartik Aaryan has already been cast as one of the leading members and Paresh Rawal has confirmed the same as well. Now, KRK is stirring a whole new controversy.

While speaking at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, Akshay got emotional and confirmed that he will not be returning to the Hera Pheri franchise. The actor mentioned several roadblocks including being unhappy with the script and the creative difference led to unfortunate decision. Fans have been upset and actively demanding his return irrespective.

Amid multiple reports, there remains no clarity about whether Akshay Kumar will be returning for Hera Pheri 3 or not. To clear the confusion, KRK shared a 5-minute video on his YouTube channel where he denies Akki’s comeback. He cited two main reasons – 1. Kartik Aaryan has already signed the onboarding papers. 2. The superstar has insulted Paresh Rawal along with the entire team by expressing his disappointment with the script.

KRK could be heard saying, “Ye media me rozana news kyu aa rahi hai? Iski do wajah hai – Ek toh ye ki Akshay Kumar ka jo PR hai wo bharpoor try kar raha hai ki dikhaya jaye ki dekhiye Kartik bilkul bhi Akshay ke aage nahi tikta. Aur jo producer hai unhone Kartik ko firse nikalke Akshay ko us film me le liya hai. (Why is there news spreading about his return daily? There are two reasons behind it – Akshay’s PR has been aggressively trying to portray that Kartik stands nowhere close to him. And the producers have ousted him to sign the superstar again.)

KRK goes forward to mention how Akshay Kumar delivered his last success in 2020. On the other hand, Kartik Aaryan delivered the biggest blockbuster of the year in the form of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Take a look at the viral video below:

