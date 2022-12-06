Kamaal R Khan is back with yet another dig at Bollywood. As the year wraps up, he seems to be doing his calculation on movies and stardom. KRK ended up declaring Kartik Aaryan, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn as top 3 stars of 2022. But what comes as a shocker is his inclusion of RRR and Brahmastra in the list of Top 5 disasters. Scroll below for all the details.

To begin with, RRR has had a tremendous run at the box office. The film has not just restricted to the South regions or PAN india but has made its mark all across the globe. Such that many still claim it is the apt choice to be nominated for Oscars 2023. At the box office, SS Rajamouli directorial garnered the hit tag collecting 277 crores in the Hindi version and 1164 crores (including 20 crores from Japan) worldwide.

On the other hand, Brahmastra is amongst those few Hindi movies that gave a huge ray of hope to Bollywood amid the boycott trends. Starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in lead, the film turned out to be an average affair in the Hindi belt with 244 crores but that was majorly because of its huge budget which turned out a challenge to be recovered. In terms of all languages, collections were 427.88 crores gross.

But as per KRK, both Brahmastra and RRR have been the biggest disasters of 2022. He shared a list of 5 movies in his tweet that read, “Top 5 Disasters of the year! #Brahmastra #RRR #Prithviraj #LSC #VikramVedha!”

In another tweet, Kamaal tried to justified his list by adding, “Producers did loss per film. #Brahmastra ₹300Cr! #RRR ₹200Cr! #Prithviraj ₹150Cr! #LSC ₹125Cr! #VikramVedha ₹100Cr!”

Safe to say that one would be a fool to believe every tweet shared by self-proclaimed critic KRK.

