Alia Bhatt, daughter of Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan followed her family’s legacy to be in the film industry and made her own name with her hard work, passion, and dedication. She is one of the most versatile and talented actresses in the country right now. She has shown her strength in acting be it in Highway or Raazi, in Gully Boy, or Gangubai Kathiawadi. She is currently gearing up for her upcoming Hollywood project Heart of Stone to release. However, for these years and in these movies, she did a few kissing scenes, among which a few were quite steamy to make you feel hot even in this cold weather. Today we bring you a few of her best kissing scenes, read below to find out!

On her personal front, Alia Bhatt is now in a happy and peaceful state as she married the love of her life, Ranbir Kapoor, and became parents to a little girl recently.

Coming back to her steamy kissing scenes. Alia Bhatt had debuted in Bollywood with Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year movie. And since then there was no looking back for her. However, do you remember the steamy kissing scene between her and Siddharth Malhotra?

SOTY

Alia Bhatt played a popular college girl Shanaya, who later found herself in a love triangle with Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. However, in the end, she goes with Sidharth anyway but it was the passionate and steamy kiss between them that was the highlight of the movie. Check out the video clip from Youtube below:

2 States

In 2 States, Alia Bhatt played a South Indian girl who falls in love with a Punjabi boy played by Arjun Kapoor in college. There were quite a few steamy and hot kiss exchanges between them. However, the most s*xy scenes were in the song Offo!

Check out below:

Gully Boy

We might all remember Safeena’s (Alia Bhatt) ‘Dhoptuingi na tereko’ dialogue, but it was her passionate and loving kissing scene with Ranveer Singh in the train lobby that took the limelight. Yes or no? What say!

Raazi

Alia Bhatt played an Indian spy in the movie Raazi. She was seen sharing screen space with Vicky Kaushal. And in one scene, they could be seen getting intimate with each other and it was a bedroom sequence. The passionate kiss would surely make you feel the tension pull between them. Here’s the scene

Brahmastra

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were seen sharing the big screen together for the first time in Brahmastra. And before the climax could step in, Alia and Ranbir can be seen lip-locking each other in the most passionate way. What do you think?

Well, these are the five scenes from five different movies from Alia Bhatt’s career where she was seen doing a lip-lock and we couldn’t stop racing our heartbeats! Which one would you rate the best? Let us know in the comments.

